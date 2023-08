STORY: Footage carried by local television showed mangled remains of the crane sprawled on the ground between pillars of the bridge near Shahapur area, about 50 miles from state capital Mumbai.

According to eyewitness account, the collapse happened at around 11 P.M. local time (1730 GMT) on Monday.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office announced relief assistance of $2,430 for the families of the deceased and $608 for the injured.