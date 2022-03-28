Crane escorts alligator off golf course and back to the water in Orlando, Florida

Associated Press

Israel’s prime minister has tested positive for the coronavirus and is working from home, his office said Monday, after he held a series of in-person meetings that included U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Naftali Bennett’s office said the premier was feeling well and would continue his schedule as planned, which includes a briefing on an attack late Sunday that killed officers of Israel's paramilitary border police. After meeting with Blinken, Bennett rushed to the city of Hadera, the scene of the shooting, to meet with authorities responding to the attack.