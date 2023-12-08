A crane operator caught my eye through the window of my high rise. I met him at a bar a few days later, and now we're together.

Liam Tarrant and Sonia Hendrix on Tarrant's 40th birthday. He operated a crane Hendrix saw through her apartment windows. Courtesy of Sonia Hendrix

Sonia Hendrix was fascinated by the construction of a high-rise outside her window.

Her friends would joke about whether she'd spotted any hot men working on the project. She had.

She and the crane operator wound up dating, and she says she's excited for their future.

This as-told-to essay is based on a conversation with Sonia Hendrix. It has been edited for length and clarity.

I've been in New York City for a decade now. I've lived the "Sex and the City" lifestyle of dating guys of a certain type.

They've been the kind of men who work in finance, media, and entertainment. People whom I mixed with in my job as a publicist.

But none of the relationships worked out. I'm 37 and at the point in my life when I'm dating for marriage. I decided a while ago that I should look for a man who'd make a great father.

I truly believe I manifested my boyfriend, Liam Tarrant. It's crazy because I first caught sight of him through the window of my apartment.

He's a crane operator in the process of constructing a high-rise. It's directly in front of my building in Brooklyn. The neighborhood is expanding rapidly with construction everywhere.

My friends would make jokes about me spotting a hot construction worker

I moved from Manhattan into my one-bedroom apartment in June 2023. It's a beautiful rental with floor-to-ceiling windows. I only found out they were building a skyscraper next door when I was unpacking some boxes.

I found that, for the first time, I had a bird's-eye view of all these construction workers. I was blown away by how fast they built each floor. I'd look down from my window. I'd watch what looked like hundreds of ants hard at work.

My friends would make jokes about me spotting some hot construction guys.

One Saturday morning, I was relaxing on the couch in my pajamas. I saw the gigantic crane almost level with my floor. It was about 40 feet from my window and moving a massive steel beam. I was a little annoyed because I wanted to walk around my apartment in my PJs.

Tarrant is a crane operator working on a construction site next to Hendrix's building. Courtesy of Sonia Hendrix

The crane operator was inside the cabin. I could only see his legs and the back of his head. His neck was very red, and I thought he seemed stressed out. I assumed it was because he had to work with such precision.



A few days later I was sitting at my local bar having some food. This really handsome Viking-looking guy walked in and asked if he could sit next to me.

I told him I'd seen him in his crane the previous weekend

I looked him up and down and straight in the eye. He seemed nice, so I said, "Yes, absolutely." He introduced himself as Liam, and we struck up a conversation. After about 30 minutes or so, we talked about what we did for a living.

"Well, I operate a crane," he said. "I temporarily moved into the neighborhood from New Jersey so I can get to work faster."

"Wow, there's a crane right in front of my window," I said, pointing to where it was. "That's my crane," he said. We laughed hysterically.

I told him I'd seen him at the weekend and he'd seemed a little stressed. "It was a hot day, that's all," he replied. "Got it," I said.

Hendrix sometimes waves to Tarrant as he sits in the cabin of his crane, even though he is too far away to spot her now. Courtesy of Sonia Hendrix

We exchanged numbers and started out as friends. He commentates at Muay Thai boxing tournaments and took my friend and me to an event. It was a great night — and we began to flirt.

We officially became boyfriend and girlfriend in August. I'd stand at my window and see him, and he could see me. Obviously he was focused on his job, but when he finished his shift we'd text or call each other. I'd look down and see him on the phone with me outside his office.

He's the best person I've dated

He turned 40 in November. I made a huge sign on a neon-colored paper heart saying, "Happy 40th Birthday!" I attached it to my window so he could see it from the crane. It was very romantic.

Liam is the best person I've ever dated. He's the kindest, most thoughtful guy. He's stable and consistent — just what I need. He doesn't fit the profile of the men I've typically dated in the past.

It's one of the reasons our relationship is a success. Our future is very bright.

