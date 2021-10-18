Crane woman draws prison term in vehicle pursuit case

Oct. 18—MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A woman from Crane has been sentenced to five years in prison for resisting arrest during a vehicle pursuit in which she was accused of trying to run over a Lawrence County deputy.

Melissa A. Hoyt, 43, pleaded guilty last week in Lawrence County Circuit Court to Class E felony counts of resisting arrest and driving without a license in a plea deal dismissing a related and more serious count of first-degree assault and calling for prison terms of five years and four years on the convictions as a prior and persistent offender.

Circuit Judge David Cole accepted the plea bargain and sentenced Hoyt to concurrent terms of five years for resisting arrest and four years for driving without a license, with the sentences to run concurrently with seven-year terms meted out in 2016 on burglary, drug and vehicle tampering convictions in Barry County. The probation the defendant received in those cases was revoked following her arrest in the 2020 on the vehicular assault charges.

Hoyt fled a traffic stop on May 16, 2020, leading deputies in Lawrence County on a high-speed pursuit during which tire-deflating devices were deployed at the intersection of county roads 2230 and 1240. She purportedly swerved at the intersection in the direction of a deputy but did not strike him with her vehicle, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.