Has Craneware plc's (LON:CRW) Impressive Stock Performance Got Anything to Do With Its Fundamentals?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Craneware's (LON:CRW) stock is up by a considerable 11% over the past month. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely to see if they had a hand to play in the recent price move. Specifically, we decided to study Craneware's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Craneware is:

24% = US$17m ÷ US$72m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each £1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made £0.24 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Craneware's Earnings Growth And 24% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Craneware has a significantly high ROE. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 14% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. This likely paved the way for the modest 9.8% net income growth seen by Craneware over the past five years. growth

We then compared Craneware's net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 26% in the same period, which is a bit concerning.

past-earnings-growth
past-earnings-growth

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Craneware fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Craneware Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 54% (or a retention ratio of 46%) for Craneware suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of its income to its shareholders.

Additionally, Craneware has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 47%. However, Craneware's future ROE is expected to decline to 9.0% despite there being not much change anticipated in the company's payout ratio.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that Craneware certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Its earnings have grown respectably as we saw earlier, which was likely due to the company reinvesting its earnings at a pretty high rate of return. However, given the high ROE, we do think that the company is reinvesting a small portion of its profits. This could likely be preventing the company from growing to its full extent. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

