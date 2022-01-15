Cranfill Sumner announces new partner, promotions

Cheryl M. Whitaker, Wilmington StarNews
·2 min read
Steven Bell
Steven Bell

Cranfill Sumner's Wilmington office has named Stephen Bell as a partner; Katie Laymon has been promoted to the position of director of legal operations; and Deedee Gasch named as chairwoman for the firm’s Retail, Restaurant and Hospitality Practice Group.

Bell handles a broad array of civil litigation matters, and has a wide-ranging practice focused on representing parties in complex commercial litigation matters in state and federal courts and before administrative bodies.

More: Company fired woman with autism over ‘unprofessional’ communication, NC lawsuit says

Bell attended Wake Forest University School of Law and received his undergraduate degree from Clemson University.

He is an outdoors enthusiast who enjoys fishing and exploring the North Carolina coast, golfing, and competing in various shooting sports.

Bell also has been designated a North Carolina and South Carolina Super Lawyers’ Rising Star, a distinction reserved for the top 2.5% of attorneys in each state.

Katie Laymon
Katie Laymon

Previously serving as the office administrator, in her new role Laymon will oversee conflict compliance for the firm and work with paralegals firm-wide to help provide best practices, guidance and training.

Laymon received her bachelor’s degree from the College at Southeastern and her paralegal certificate from Cape Fear Community College.

More: Leland charter school faces lawsuit over allegedly discriminatory dress code

Laymon joined Cranfill Sumner as a receptionist in 2004 and has worked in a variety of roles with the firm including legal administrative assistant and paralegal. She also serves on the firm’s Diversity & Inclusion Committee, GreenTeam and Wellness Committee and is a member of the firm’s Conflicts Compliance Department.

She is certified as a Society for Human Resource Management Certified Professional. Laymon is a member of the national and local Association of Legal Administrators, and the national and local Society for Human Resource Management.

Deedee Gasch
Deedee Gasch

Deedee Gasch, an accomplished, respected attorney, and a partner with Cranfill Sumner, received her undergraduate degrees in journalism and mass communication and political science from the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill. She then obtained her law degree, cum laude, from Florida Coastal School of Law, where she attended on a merit-based scholarship. She is licensed to practice law in North Carolina and Florida.

More: Two Wilmington attorneys recently joined Law Firm Carolinas

Gasch has been selected for membership in prominent legal and trade organizations including the National Retail & Restaurant Defense Association, and the Association of Defense Trial Attorneys. She maintains an AV rating with Martindale-Hubbell, a prestigious peer review rating that recognizes attorneys who have reached high levels of skill and integrity. She was selected as a Legal Elite in litigation by Business North Carolina for 2022, an honor received by only 3% of the state’s attorneys.

Gasch enjoys traveling and experiencing new adventures both stateside and abroad. She enjoys boating, scuba diving, and spending time with her husband, a marine biologist, and their two boys.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Cranfill Sumner names Stephen Bell as partner at Wilmington firm

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Millennials Are Sharing The Biggest Career Lessons They've Learned So Far, And It's A Must-Read

    "You don’t need to know what you want to do forever. You need to know what you’d like to do NEXT."View Entire Post ›

  • Burned by COVID supply crunch, hospitals invest in U.S. mask-making

    Two days before Christmas, a cargo ship left Mumbai with a mask-making machine bound for Illinois-based OSF HealthCare, which will use the equipment to make its own N95 masks. After COVID-19 border closures in early 2020 choked shipments from Asia, producer of about 80% of the world's medical masks and protective gear, OSF and some other hospital groups started investing in U.S. production of key supplies including masks, gowns and critical pharmaceuticals. The goal: Avoid a repeat of the early pandemic's life-threatening shortages of essential protective gear - an effort that has become vitally important as schools, employers, consumers and the federal government are snapping up high-quality N95s and other masks to shield against the highly contagious Omicron variant.

  • Fugitive Carlos Ghosn is now consulting with auto companies

    Former Nissan boss and international fugitive Carlos Ghosn predicts a major reordering of the power center in the auto industry, he told Axios in an exclusive interview. Why it matters: Ghosn was once one of the automotive industry's most powerful leaders — among the first major execs to invest in electric vehicles. His comments now come during a major inflection point in the sector's transition to EVs as companies battle for positioning.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insig

  • Semi-Retirement: The New Job Trend Among Baby Boomers

    Call it the Great Semi-Retirement. That's where a lot of boomers might be headed as employers try to convince older staffers to stick around longer in a labor market plagued by a shortage of workers....

  • U.S. grocery shortages deepen as pandemic dries supplies

    High demand for groceries combined with soaring freight costs and Omicron-related labor shortages are creating a new round of backlogs at processed food and fresh produce companies, leading to empty supermarket shelves at major retailers across the United States. Growers of perishable produce across the West Coast are paying nearly triple pre-pandemic trucking rates to ship things like lettuce and berries before they spoil. Shay Myers, CEO of Owyhee Produce, which grows onions, watermelons and asparagus along the border of Idaho and Oregon, said he has been holding off shipping onions to retail distributors until freight costs go down.

  • Chrysler CEO's brand vision: More products, tech, care and quality

    Chrysler's two products, the Pacifica minivan and 300 sedan, will be replaced by new offerings that serve those same two segments but that are "a vast departure from what's in the market today."

  • Walgreens, CVS shut some stores as Omicron variant complicates staffing issues

    CVS said the store closures on one or both days of the weekend are temporary and in response to the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant as well as a nationwide staffing shortage. "The adjusted operating hours in these stores are temporary," CVS said in an emailed statement. U.S. department stores and drugstore chains, including Walmart and Macy's Inc, have been forced to cut working hours or shut stores amid the spike in infections due to the Omicron coronavirus variant.

  • Deputy alleges Sheriff Villanueva's wife derailed her career

    A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy has filed a lawsuit alleging that her career was thwarted after she determined a deputy recruit who was a close friend of Sheriff Alex Villanueva's wife was unfit for the job.

  • Northwest Arkansas is offering $10K in Bitcoin and bike to relocate there

    How about this as an incentive to relocate: $10,000 in Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and a free bike.

  • You've been a success on the job — here's how to avoid 'failing' retirement

    As we mostly all live much longer these days, the concept of retiring for some of us might not make sense at a certain time.

  • Walmart hit with proposed class action over female drivers' uniforms

    Walmart’s (WMT) female truck drivers must either go to work wearing company-provided men’s pants, or pay to buy and launder their own uniform-compliant garments, according to a new lawsuit filed in federal court in Alabama.

  • I retired at 50, went back to work at 53, and then a medical issue left me jobless: ‘There’s no such thing as a safe amount of [retirement] money’

    “Retiring early is a dream for many people,” said Landon Tan, a certified financial planner. “But those years of not working diminish your chance of a successful retirement more than almost any other metric we toggle when making financial plans.” When planning to retire early, those extra years need to be considered — at the forefront of retirement, but also in the back end if you live longer than anticipated.

  • Whole Foods Stands Firm on Prohibiting Employees from Wearing Black Lives Matter Clothing and Masks

    Whole Foods Market is not budging on its Black Lives Matter mask and apparel ban; instead the grocery chain is hitting back with the Constitution. […]

  • Check out the single-aisle jets that dominated Airbus and Boeing's deliveries for 2021 as airlines continue to downsize to smaller and more efficient aircraft

    The Airbus A321neo and the 737 MAX have become increasingly popular for flights across the Atlantic, acting as an efficient long-haul option.

  • Banks say they are paying up for talent as hiring is competitive

    Global banks have had to come up with perks like higher pay and bonuses to attract and retain talent as the economy recovers and people look to shift around. "Hiring has been very competitive across the business," Citigroup Inc Chief Financial Officer Mark Mason said on a call with reporters. "We have seen some pressure in what one has to pay to attract talent," said Mason.

  • Exclusive-China agrees with U.S. to release oil reserves near Lunar New Year - sources

    China will release crude oil from its national strategic stockpiles around the Lunar New Year holidays that start on Feb. 1 as part of a plan coordinated by the United States with other major consumers to reduce global prices, sources told Reuters. The sources, who have knowledge of talks between the world's top two crude consumers, said China agreed in late 2021 to release an unspecified amount of oil depending on price levels. "China agreed to release a relatively bigger amount if oil is above $85 a barrel, and a smaller volume if oil stays near the $75 level," said one source, without elaborating.

  • The No. 1 thing that can improve the retirement security of older workers

    What’s the single most consequential thing you can do to improve your chances of not running out of money in retirement? A just-released survey of retirees suggests that the vast majority of near-retirees are in dire financial straits. 62% of retirees have not saved enough for retirement (as judged by standard financial planning formulas).

  • Jennifer Hough Drops $20 Million Lawsuit Against Nicki Minaj And Kenneth Petty

    Jennifer Hough voluntarily dropped her lawsuit against Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty.

  • This Clothing Company Has Close Ties To Xinjiang, Where Forced Labor Is Rampant

    Amid rising tensions and the approaching Beijing Olympics, the US banned Xinjiang cotton last year. But Hugo Boss still took shipments from Esquel, which gins cotton in Xinjiang.View Entire Post ›

  • Reliance, Hyundai, Mahindra bid for incentives under India's $2.4 billion battery scheme

    Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries, South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co and automaker Mahindra & Mahindra are among companies that have submitted bids under the country's $2.4 billion battery scheme, two sources told Reuters. India last year finalised an incentive program to encourage companies to invest in the local manufacturing of batteries as it looks to establish a domestic supply chain for clean transport and build storage for renewable energy. Softbank Group-backed Ola Electric, engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro and battery makers Amara Raja and Exide have also submitted bids, the sources said.