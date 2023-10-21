Cranleigh children's home closes down weeks after opening

Surrey Police were investigating a report of a child protection incident at the home, Ofsted said

A Surrey children's home has closed down less than three weeks after being registered amid concerns about staff, managers and senior leaders.

Ofsted inspectors said they had received "significant concerns and allegations in relation to the home" in Cranleigh.

Surrey Police said an inquiry into a child protection incident was ongoing.

Young Options Group Limited, which runs the home, has been approached for a comment.

Ofsted Inspector Vevene Muhammad's report said: "During the inspection, the provider was issued with a notice suspending the registration of the home.

"This is due to the ongoing external investigations, further concerns that were identified at the inspection and to prevent risk of harm should any children be moved into the home."

'Active external investigations'

The inspection unearthed "serious concerns" around recruitment practices, including information on suitability checks and one member of staff's "fitness to work with children".

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The home did not show whether this concern had been considered or appropriately risk-assessed, before or during the staff member's employment, the inspector said.

The Ofsted report said several leaders, managers and staff were not actively working in the home at the time of the inspection because of the pending outcomes of the "active external investigations".

The home, which provides care for up to two children aged between 11 and 18 with complex needs and are experiencing, or at risk of, child sexual exploitation and child criminal exploitation.

A Surrey Police spokesman said: "On 12 September, we received a report of a child protection incident at a children's home in Cranleigh. The investigation remains ongoing. No arrests have been made at this time."

"The concerns and allegations are so serious that the placing local authority of the children living in the home, took the decision to immediately move them on from the home."

Surrey County Council confirmed it had not placed any children in the home or any accommodation provided by Young Options Group Limited provide.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on X, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.