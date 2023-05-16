Cranston City Council member charged with drug possession

A Cranston City Council member was arrested Monday after the police say they found him with crack pipes and a "white rock-like substance" containing crack cocaine and fentanyl.

The council member, Matthew R. Reilly, 41, of Dellwood Road, Cranston, was charged with possession of Schedule II narcotics and is due in District Court, Warwick, for a hearing on June 15, the Cranston police said in a press release.

Serving his first term on the city council, Reilly represents Ward 6. He is a lifelong resident of Cranston and a 1990 graduate of Cranston High School West, according to the city's website. He's a licensed attorney, father and a youth soccer coach, according to the biographical information.

The police found Reilly around 11:30 a.m. in a parked SUV after a passerby told a patrolman that a man was possibly choking in a parking lot off Pontiac Avenue, the police said in a press release.

"He appeared to be sleeping or unconscious while having difficulty breathing/choking," patrolman Luis A. Collado wrote in a police report. "I opened the door and had to shake him in order for him to wake up. At that point I noticed that he had a glass pipe that's typically used to smoke crack cocaine from in his hand and a lighter."

"As he woke up he appeared disoriented and I had him turn the vehicle off. I then instructed him to exit the vehicle. The male told me that he was sleeping and that he was fine," Collado wrote.

Concerned that Reilly had overdosed or was having another type of medical issue, Collado requested that the Cranston Fire Department respond and evaluate him. Cranston rescue personnel concluded he was stable and didn't show signs of an overdose.

Searching the Mazda SUV, Collado found a "white, rock-like substance consistent with crack cocaine" in the center console area and also found another crack pipe, he said in the report.

Patrolman David Cragin tested the substance at the scene, and it was positive for cocaine and fentanyl, Cragin said in the report. He estimated the weight at 1.5 grams.

Reilly was brought to Cranston Police headquarters where he was arraigned by a bail commissioner and released pending the June hearing, the police said.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Cranston City Council member arrested on drug charge