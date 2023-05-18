Cranston council member resigns following drug arrest

A Cranston City Council member arrested on a drug possession charge Monday has resigned.

Matthew R. Reilly, 41, submitted his letter of resignation, effective immediately, to the city Thursday morning. A special election will be held to replace him as representative of Ward 6.

Reilly was arrested Monday after the Cranston police found him in a parked SUV with what the police allege was two crack pipes and a "white, rock-like substance" containing crack cocaine and fentanyl. A police officer went to check on him at about 11:30 a.m. after a passerby told him that a man was possibly choking in a parking lot off Pontiac Avenue, the police said.

Reilly, a Republican, is a licensed lawyer, father and youth soccer coach who was serving his first term on the City Council, according to the city's website. He is a lifelong resident of Cranston and a 1999 graduate of Cranston High School West.

Mayor, other councilors react to resignation

Mayor Kenneth J. Hopkins issued a statement Thursday saying, "Matt made the right decision to step down so that he can focus his full attention on his well-being and young family."

"With this action, a difficult week for our city has closure and it allows our local government leaders to focus on their responsibilities and mission to proceed without the distraction of this unfortunate personal matter for one of our councilmembers," Hopkins said.

"Upon reflection, Matt Reilly chose to put the interests of his constituents above his political interests," said Hopkins, also a Republican.

City Council President Jessica Marino, who called for Reilly's resignation Wednesday, said she wishes him well.

"I'm glad he has resigned and is putting his personal matters as a priority, as they should be," said Marino. "This way we can move forward with finding proper representation for the people of Ward 6."

Marino, a Democrat, had called for Reilly's resignation "for his sake, for that of his family and for the city as a whole."

Reilly's letter was received by the City Clerk's office at 10:15 a.m. It said simply, "Dear Clerk: I herby submit my resignation as the Ward Six Councilperson, effective immediately," and was signed by Reilly.

Marino said the City Council expects to formally accept the resignation at its regular meeting Monday night. The Cranston Board of Canvassers will schedule a special election, according to Hopkins.

Reilly is due in District Court, Warwick, for a hearing on June 15. He was charged with possession of Schedule II narcotics, a misdemeanor.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Cranston council member facing drug charge resigns