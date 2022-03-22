Cranston man accused of torching police cruiser reaches new plea deal

PROVIDENCE — The Cranston man accused of helping torch a Providence police cruiser during riots two summers ago has reached a new plea deal with federal prosecutors that would spare him from facing a mandatory five years behind bars.

Nicholas Scaglione, 32, has agreed to plead guilty to a single count of conspiracy to commit arson for contributing to the blaze during the height of protests of alleged police misconduct in June 2020.

In exchange, federal prosecutors will recommend that he serve 30 to 46 months in prison, according to a plea agreement filed Friday in U.S. District Court.

Scaglione was initially charged with attempted malicious destruction of a vehicle by fire, an offense that carried with it a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison.

Scaglione agreed to plead guilty to that charge last March, but his sentencing was delayed in July when U.S. District Court Judge Mary S. McElroy instead conducted a virtual in-chambers conference.

A man authorities identified as Nicholas Scaglione stands on top of a Providence police cruiser in June 2020, moments before the cruiser was set ablaze in front of Providence Place mall.

McElroy told the parties that she would refer Scaglione to the U.S. Probation Office for an evaluation for the deferred sentencing program, a federal court initiative launched in 2016 as an alternative to incarceration for defendants, according to federal prosecutors.

The government strenuously objected to McElroy’s plan to refer Scaglione, a father of two with a stable employment record, to the alternative sentencing program.

“The defendant’s intentional (and almost gleeful) attack on a Providence Police cruiser, a symbol of law and order, endangered those around him, incited the rioters, and undermined the peaceful exercise of the constitutional rights of others, namely, freedom to assemble and freedom of speech,” Assistant U.S. Attorney William J. Ferland wrote in the government’s objection.

Scaglione's lawyer, William C. Dimitri, had asked the court to “impose the absolute minimum possible under the law.”

Federal prosecutors on Friday amended the charge Scaglione faced to conspiracy to commit arson, a count in which he could face a maximum of five years behind bars.

Scaglione was one of two men charged with burning the cruiser during the June 2, 2020, riot in downtown Providence that included the looting of Providence Place mall and nearby businesses.

Authorities alleged that a Providence man, Luis Joel Sierra, poured lighter fluid into the cruiser and ignited it as it blocked Francis Street in front of Providence Place mall. Crowds could be heard cheering as the cruiser went up in flames.

Scaglione was accused of contributing to the destruction of the vehicle by allegedly throwing accelerant inside as it burned.

U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Lincoln D. Almond in August recommended that Sierra, who still faces a count of attempted malicious destruction of a vehicle by fire, be found incompetent to stand trial due to “a mental disease or defect” that leaves him unable to understand and participate in his defense.

Almond ordered that Sierra be committed to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons hospital for treatment.

