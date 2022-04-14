Cranston man admits to helping burn Providence police cruiser during 2020 riot

PROVIDENCE – A Cranston man admitted Thursday to helping to destroy a Providence police cruiser by throwing accelerant on it during protests in downtown Providence early June 2, 2020.

Nicholas Scaglione, 32, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Court Judge Mary S. McElroy to conspiring with others to commit arson by contributing to the blaze that left the marked cruiser a burned-out shell.

“The fire destroyed the cruiser and left it unrecognizable,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul Daley, who prosecuted the case with William J. Ferland.

In exchange for his admission to the crime, the government will recommend at his sentencing in July that Scaglione face 30 to 46 months in prison under a plea agreement reached last month in federal court.

A man authorities identified as Nicholas Scaglione stands on top of a Providence police cruiser in June 2020, moments before the cruiser was set ablaze in front of Providence Place.

Under the deal, Scaglione agreed to plead to the amended charge of conspiracy to commit arson, which carries a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison.

Federal prosecutors originally charged him with attempted malicious destruction of a vehicle by fire, an offense that carried a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison.

Scaglione had agreed to plead guilty to that count, but proceedings were delayed after McElroy indicated she intended to refer him to the U.S. Probation Office to determine if he was eligible to participate in the deferred sentencing program – an initiative launched in 2016 as an alternative to incarceration that operates under the oversight of the court.

The government objected to McElroy’s plan to refer Scaglione, a father of two with a stable employment and psychological history, to the deferred-sentencing program. Prosecutors emphasized text messages Scaglione sent acknowledging that his role in the cruiser’s destruction was driven by anger toward police.

Prosecutors, in turn, amended the charge to spare Scaglione from serving a mandatory five years behind bars.

Providence police positioned the marked cruiser on Francis Street at Finance Way during protests of police misconduct in June 2020 following the murder of George Floyd by a white police officer in Minneapolis. As tensions climbed, the demonstration morphed into looting and destruction of downtown businesses and the Providence Place mall.

Daley told the court that images showed Scaglione leaping on top of the cruiser and being part of a group that tried unsuccessfully to flip it.

Luis Joel Sierra, 36, of Providence, was accused of setting the cruiser on fire, with Scaglione then fueling it with accelerant. Sierra, too, was charged with attempted malicious destruction of a vehicle by fire.

A judge in September found Sierra mentally incompetent and unable to understand the proceedings against him. He was committed to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons hospital for treatment.

