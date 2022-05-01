Cranston man arrested for allegedly threatening to bomb Yale New Haven Hospital

A 42-year-old Cranston man has been arrested in Connecticut for threatening to bomb the Yale New Haven Hospital, federal law enforcement authorities said.

Alexander Bradley was arrested Thursday and faces charges of “conveying false information about explosives, and false information and hoaxes,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Connecticut.

On May 9 last year, Bradley allegedly called the Yale University Health Clinic, and, after refusing to give his name, said that he had been denied care at the Yale New Haven Hospital and that he was going to bomb the hospital. A half-hour later, authorities say, he anonymously called the Yale New Haven Hospital and said he had put a pressure cooker bomb outside the building.

Authorities said the threat “disrupted hospital operations and required a significant response from the New Haven Police Department, Yale Police Department and Yale New Haven Protective Service.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation linked the number used to make the calls to Bradley, according to the office of Leonard C. Boyle, U.S. Attorney for Connecticut. Boyle’s office said that investigators also found that not long after allegedly threatening the Connecticut hospital Bradley contacted a CVS pharmacy in Cranston and said that he was going to “shoot up” and “blow up” a hospital.

Bradley appeared in court in Hartford Thursday and was released on a $25,000 bond. As conditions of his release, Bradley’s location is being monitored and he must attend drug and mental health treatment.

If convicted, Bradley faces up to 15 years in prison.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Cranston, RI man allegedly threatened to bomb Connecticut hospital