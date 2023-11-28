A Cranston man disappeared nearly 40 years ago. Now, police are looking for his killer.

Investigators have identified a Cranston homicide victim nearly 40 years after his skeletal remains were found off Interstate 195 in Fairhaven, Massachusetts.

Keith Olson, born and raised in Rhode Island, was identified through a genetic profile developed from his DNA, according to Massachusetts District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III. He was 27 years old when he disappeared in April 1981, Quinn said in a press release.

The police believe an ex-boyfriend of a woman Olson was dating may have been involved in Olson's murder and they're asking for the public's help in solving the case.

The ex-boyfriend, a North Providence man, died in 2019 at the age of 63, but the police believe the murder was committed by at least two people, and there are people alive who can provide information.

Olson's remains found in 1985

According to Quinn, Olson's skeleton was found on April 8, 1985, in the brush about 45 feet off Interstate 195. A driver who'd been traveling west on the highway spotted the remains after stopping in Fairhaven, just beyond the Mattapoisett town line, Quinn said.

The driver immediately called the police, who recovered the remains and other physical evidence but didn't find any information related to the dead person's identity, Quinn said.

How Olson was identified

The remains were sent to the FBI lab in Washington, D.C., and it was determined that the victim had been killed within a few years of the remains being discovered, he said. The skeleton showed evidence of "inflicted trauma and the cause of death was determined to be homicide, Quinn said.

Investigators were unable to identify the body despite comparing dental records with those of missing persons and also releasing a portrait to the media showing how the man would have looked based on the shape of his skull, according to Quinn.

The cold case investigation was picked up by Quinn’s Unidentified Bodies Project working with the Massachusetts State Police Unresolved Unit.

The identity was finally revealed after DA's office and Massachusetts State Police enlisted the help of a private laboratory in Texas named Othram and the FBI’s Investigative Genetic Genealogy Team.

A genetic profile was developed from DNA recovered from the skeleton. With the profile, investigators were able to use forensic genetic genealogy and establish a "family tree related to the unknown individual," Quinn said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Massachusetts State Police Det. Lt. AnnMarie Robertson # (855) MA-SOLVE / (855)-627-6583.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Who killed Keith Olson four decades ago? Investigators need your help