Cranston man to face charges in slow police chase of stolen beer truck

PROVIDENCE — Providence police arrested a Cranston man, 44, on multiple charges Monday after a slow-speed police chase ended when a stolen beer truck crashed into a utility pole.

Police had told reporters that a McLaughlin and Moran truck was unloading at A to Z Liquors, 319 Douglas Ave., when a man jumped into the driver's seat and took off. The store is at Douglas and Chad Brown Street, across from St. Patrick's Cemetery in the Wanskuck neighborhood of Providence.

Police followed, watching beverages fall off the back, because the door was still open. The slow-speed chase ended at Isabella and Longwood avenues in the Elmhurst neighborhood, about 1.8 miles from where it started, when the truck hit a utility pole, got wedged, and the driver was arrested without incident.

Commander Thomas Verdi identified the man in an email Monday evening as Jeremy Fellela, 44, who faces charges of possessing a stolen motor vehicle, reckless driving, eluding police and refusing to submit to a chemical test. He will be arraigned in District Court, Providence, Tuesday.

