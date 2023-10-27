Cranston man sentenced to prison for violent assault of father and son in 2018

PROVIDENCE – A Cranston man has been sentenced to serve five years in prison for "violently assaulting" a 64-year-old man and his adult son when they intervened while the man was harassing his wife, Rhode Island Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced Thursday.

Willard Whiting, 50, who was on leave from his job as a Providence firefighter when he assaulted the two men five years ago, was sentenced on Oct. 12 to 15 years, with five years to serve at the Adult Correctional Institutions, Neronha said in a press release.

After a jury trial, Whiting was found guilty on July 6 of one count of felony assault resulting in serious bodily injury and one count of felony assault on a person over the age of 60, Neronha said.

On July 22, 2018, Whiting assaulted the father and son after the pair left their Cranston business to intervene when they heard Whiting screaming at his wife to get on his motorcycle as she walked on nearby Walnut Grove Avenue, Neronha said.

When the men went over to check on the woman's well-being, Whiting got off his motorcycle and struck both men, knocking them to the ground, Neronha said. After they fell, Whiting continued assaulting the men before fleeing on his motorcycle, Neronha said.

When the police arrived they found the son bleeding profusely, the Cranston police said previously. Both men were taken by ambulance to Kent Hospital, where they were treated for their injuries. The younger man had injuries to his face and head that required surgery, according to Neronha.

The police were able to track down Whiting with the help of a witness who described the motorcycle, including its license plate number, Neronha said.

Whiting's employment with the Providence Fire Department was terminated in December 2018, a city spokesman said.

In addition to sentencing Whiting to serve five years in prison, Superior Court Judge Joseph A. Montalbano gave Whiting a 10-year suspended sentence with 15 years of probation, according to Neronha. Montalbano also ordered that Whiting have no contact with the victims and complete anger management counseling.

Neronha said, “The severity of this sentence reflects the severity of the violence committed by the defendant. One of the victims needed intensive rehabilitation for his injuries and the other victim is over the age of 60, therefore making this a case of elder abuse. This sentence sends a strong message that this type of behavior will not be tolerated in Rhode Island."

Cranston Police Chief Col. Michael J. Winquist said, "The victims' injuries in this case were substantial, and in the case of one of the victims, permanent. This attack was completely unprovoked on citizens only seeking to help a motorist."

Winquist said he was grateful for the work of Cranston officers and detectives, as well as the attorney general's office.

Special Assistant Attorneys General Molly Kapstein Cote and Jillian Dubois and Cranston Detective Jonathan Nelson led the investigation and prosecution of the case, according to Neronha.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Willard Whiting sentenced to 5 years at ACI for 2018 assault