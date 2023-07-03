Cranston police chief: No preferential treatment for Sen. Miller in vandalism arrest

The Cranston police chief is defending his department against criticism that state Sen. Joshua Miller received "preferential treatment" when the police investigated a complaint that Miller had vandalized a car last month.

In a Facebook post Sunday, Col. Michael J. Winquist said in part "when the integrity of a member of the Cranston Police Department is unfairly called into question, I feel it is imperative that I set the record straight."

In an incident that has drawn media coverage beyond Rhode Island, Miller, a liberal Democrat, was charged June 22 with vandalism/malicious injury to property, a misdemeanor, after an SUV with a "Biden Sucks" bumper sticker was "keyed," or scratched, along its passenger side in Cranston's Garden City Center parking lot.

Winquist suggested that some have criticized the Cranston police because they didn't arrest Miller but allowed him to drive himself to the police station for booking.

Sen. Josh Miller, D-Cranston.

“A limited number of members of the public and the media, without merit, have criticized officers from the Cranston Police Department for the manner they handled the investigation involving Senator Josh Miller asserting he received preferential treatment," Winquist wrote.

A day after the incident, the police released body camera footage showing officers talking to Miller at his house and then Miller agreeing to go to the police station. At one point an officer appears ready to put handcuffs on Miller before another officer says, "Why don't you have him drive in."

Why didn't officers arrest Miller at his home?

Winquist explained on Facebook that the police did not have a warrant to arrest Miller at that point. Rhode Island law allows the police to arrest people on misdemeanors when "the officer has reasonable ground to believe that person cannot be arrested later or may cause injury to himself or herself or others or loss or damage to property unless immediately arrested," Winquist wrote.

None of those circumstances applied, according to Winquist. If Miller hadn't agreed to come to the station on his own, the police would have applied for an arrested warrant, he said.

"I commend the officers who handled the investigation involving Mr. Miller and stand by my original statement that Mr. Miller received no preferential treatment," Winquist said.

Miller is scheduled for arraignment in District Court on July 18.

