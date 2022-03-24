Cranston school janitor charged with distributing child pornography

CRANSTON — A custodian at Western Hills Middle School faces child pornography charges after the state police arrested him Thursday at his apartment.

Michael Macari, 34, of 175 Hoffman Ave., Apartment 202, was charged with one count of possessing child pornography and one count of distributing child pornography, the state police said in a news release.

A state police task force that investigates internet crimes against children identified the internet connection at Macari's apartment as sharing computer files of child pornography, the state police release said.

Western Hills Middle School in Cranston

The state police executed a search warrant there and identified Macari as the owner of computer devices and social media accounts that were involved in sharing child pornography, the release said.

Macari was arraigned in District Court, Warwick, where Judge Christine S. Jabour ordered him held on $5,000 surety bail and ordered him not to have unsupervised contact with children.

Macari has been a Cranston school custodian for five years, the state police said, adding that they have found no evidence that Macari had "inappropriate involvement" with students.

Anyone with information about Macari is asked to call the task force at (401) 921-1170.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Cranston RI school janitor charged with distributing child porn