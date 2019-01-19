Should You Like Cranswick plc’s (LON:CWK) High Return On Capital Employed?

Today we are going to look at Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. In particular, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Cranswick:

0.17 = UK£91m ÷ (UK£679m – UK£157m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

So, Cranswick has an ROCE of 17%.

Does Cranswick Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Using our data, we find that Cranswick’s ROCE is meaningfully better than the 12% average in the Food industry. I think that’s good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Independently of how Cranswick compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.





When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Cranswick.

How Cranswick’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Cranswick has total assets of UK£679m and current liabilities of UK£157m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 23% of its total assets. Current liabilities are minimal, limiting the impact on ROCE.

What We Can Learn From Cranswick’s ROCE

Overall, Cranswick has a decent ROCE and could be worthy of further research. Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.