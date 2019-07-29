Cranswick plc (LON:CWK): Poised For Long-Term Success?

The latest earnings release Cranswick plc's (LON:CWK) announced in June 2019 confirmed that the company experienced a slight headwind with earnings falling from UK£70m to UK£70m, a change of -0.6%. Today I want to provide a brief commentary on how market analysts view Cranswick's earnings growth trajectory over the next couple of years and whether the future looks brighter. Note that I will be looking at net income excluding extraordinary items to get a better understanding of the underlying drivers of earnings.

See our latest analysis for Cranswick

Analysts' expectations for the upcoming year seems pessimistic, with earnings reducing by -5.3%. But in the following year, there is a complete contrast in performance, with generating double digit 13% compared to today’s level and continues to increase to UK£81m in 2022.

LSE:CWK Past and Future Earnings, July 29th 2019 More

While it’s informative understanding the growth rate year by year relative to today’s level, it may be more valuable estimating the rate at which the company is rising or falling on average every year. The benefit of this technique is that we can get a better picture of the direction of Cranswick's earnings trajectory over the long run, irrespective of near term fluctuations, which may be more relevant for long term investors. To compute this rate, I've inserted a line of best fit through the forecasted earnings by market analysts. The slope of this line is the rate of earnings growth, which in this case is 6.5%. This means, we can anticipate Cranswick will grow its earnings by 6.5% every year for the next few years.

Next Steps:

For Cranswick, I've compiled three pertinent factors you should look at:

Financial Health: Does it have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Valuation: What is CWK worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether CWK is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Growth Alternatives: Are there other high-growth stocks you could be holding instead of CWK? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large growth potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.