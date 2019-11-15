Is Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) Worth UK£31.5 Based On Its Intrinsic Value?

Does the November share price for Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. This is done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is Cranswick fairly valued?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Levered FCF (£, Millions) -UK£6.1m UK£62.6m UK£67.8m UK£71.6m UK£74.6m UK£77.1m UK£79.2m UK£81.0m UK£82.6m UK£84.0m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x4 Analyst x3 Analyst x4 Est @ 5.56% Est @ 4.26% Est @ 3.35% Est @ 2.71% Est @ 2.27% Est @ 1.95% Est @ 1.74% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 6.5% -UK£5.7 UK£55.1 UK£56.1 UK£55.5 UK£54.4 UK£52.7 UK£50.8 UK£48.8 UK£46.7 UK£44.6

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£458m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 1.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.5%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2029 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£84m× (1 + 1.2%) ÷ 6.5%– 1.2%) = UK£1.6b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£1.6b÷ ( 1 + 6.5%)10= UK£848m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£1.3b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£31.5, the company appears slightly overvalued at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

The assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Cranswick as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.