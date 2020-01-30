Was Cranswick plc's (LON:CWK) Earnings Growth Better Than The Industry's?

Examining Cranswick plc's (LSE:CWK) past track record of performance is an insightful exercise for investors. It allows us to reflect on whether or not the company has met or exceed expectations, which is a great indicator for future performance. Today I will assess CWK's latest performance announced on 30 September 2019 and compare these figures to its longer term trend and industry movements.

How Did CWK's Recent Performance Stack Up Against Its Past?

CWK's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 September 2019) of UK£74m has increased by 7.5% compared to the previous year.

However, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 12%, indicating the rate at which CWK is growing has slowed down. To understand what's happening, let's examine what's occurring with margins and whether the rest of the industry is experiencing the hit as well.

LSE:CWK Income Statement, January 30th 2020 More

In terms of returns from investment, Cranswick has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 13% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 8.3% exceeds the GB Food industry of 5.1%, indicating Cranswick has used its assets more efficiently. Though, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Cranswick’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 17% to 13%. This correlates with an increase in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio rising from 11% to 16% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

While past data is useful, it doesn’t tell the whole story. Companies that have performed well in the past, such as Cranswick gives investors conviction. However, the next step would be to assess whether the future looks as optimistic. I recommend you continue to research Cranswick to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for CWK’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for CWK’s outlook. Financial Health: Are CWK’s operations financially sustainable? Balance sheets can be hard to analyze, which is why we’ve done it for you. Check out our financial health checks here. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 September 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

