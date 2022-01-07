🌱 Crapo Announces + Bunny Mary + 27-Year Mystery Needs Answers

Happy Friday, Boise! Here's everything you need to know going on in Boise today.

First, today's weather:

Cloudy, a shower in the p.m.. High: 45 Low: 31.

Here are the top stories in Boise today:

In 2021, Idaho legislators were in Boise for a record 311 days. And next week, they will again be back. KIVI-TV's Nicole Camarda looks at what issues face them this time around including a record surplus, property tax relief and the continuing COVID-19 restrictions. (KIVI) Since 1999, United States Senator Mike Crapo has represented Idaho. CBS2 news staff reports he wishes to go back as he announced his intention to run for reelection. (idahonews) Plans change for everyone and that includes St. Luke's Health System. BoiseDev editor Don Day writes the local hospital has decided to go a different direction with parts of a large hospital facility it started building in 2018 in Downtown Boise. (boisedev.com) A good breakfast starts off the day right. According toLITE-FM's Michelle Heart, a place to start your day starting next week will be the Blue Bench Brunchette. Founded by the owners of the Sunrise Cafe, breakfast lovers will be able to start the day with a Bunny Mary. (liteonline.com) The recent shooting death of a Murphy man by Owyhee Sheriff's Deputies leaves a Boise family with hopes for answers for a 27-year mystery.KTVBstaff speak with the family of Krystyn Rae Dunlap-Bosse. (KTVB)

Today in Boise:

A number of Boise high school wrestling teams will compete at the Rollie Lane Tournament at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa starting Friday. (3 pm)

Join the Idaho Humane Society at the IHS Night with the Idaho Steelheads Friday evening. (7 pm)

The Sapphire Room presents An Evening of the Music of Neil Young Friday evening. (7 pm)

The Eagle High School boys basketball team travels to Capital High School on Friday night. (7:30 pm)

Enjoy an intimate and unique night with Femme Von Follies bringing Boise a night of glamour with this Neo-Classical Burlesque floor show accompanied by The Ashley Rose QuartetFemme Von Follies: Neo-Classical Burlesque, accompanied by The Ashley Rose Quartet. (9 pm)

From my notebook:

Boise State University: "Alternative Spring Breaks allow you to serve communities both near and far, learn about social and environmental issues, meet other #BoiseState students, and build your resume. Specific trips are being finalized, but it's not too late." (Instagram)

US National Weather Service Boise Idaho: "Within the past 24 hours, we've received an additional 6-17 inches of new snow accumulations in the mountains of east Oregon and southwest Idaho." (Facebook)

Radio Boise: "For some, a record collection is a luxury. For others, it's necessary. For the Night Nurse, it's both. Every week on Necessary Luxuries (5-7pm Wednesdays), you'll hear the crackle and pop of real vinyl." (Instagram)

The Archives of Falconry: "Keep your eyes peeled (and our Bookstore page bookmarked) for the upcoming Collector’s Book Auction! It opens on January 21st and has some incredible finds that you may be able get for a steal." (Facebook)

Boise Art Museum: "Visit BAM for First Thursday today. Admission is “pay what you can” and the Museum is open until 7 p.m. Enjoy all of our current exhibitions, including “Suchitra Mattai: Breathing Room,” which closes at the end of the month." (Instagram)

Events:

Brave New World: Artist Reception (Jessie Swimeley, Carolyn Greener, Jill Storey) (January 8)

