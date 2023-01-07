Craps dealer, patron charged in cheating scheme

Jan. 7—PLAINS TWP. — A table game dealer at Mohegan Pennsylvania casino and a patron were arraigned Friday on allegations of a cheating scheme involving an electronic craps game.

According to court records filed by state police Gaming Enforcement Office:

Jason Richard Kutney, 52, was a dealer for the craps electronic table game responsible for pushing a button at the end of a 30 second clock allowing patrons to place bets.

Kutney pushed the button early, allowing casino patron Louis Attilo Grasso, 66, to see the numbers prior to placing his bet, according to court records.

State police in court records said the scheme occurred on Dec. 30, when Grasso won $17,521, and again on Thursday, when Grasso won $4,125.

Kutney admitted to pushing the button on the machine earlier, giving Grasso the benefit of seeing the numbers, court records say.

Kutney, of Bald Mountain Road, Bear Creek, and Grasso, of Pine Bush, N.Y., were arraigned by District Judge Joseph Halesey in Luzerne County Court on charges of criminal conspiracy, theft, receiving stolen property and trick or fraud to manipulate win.

Kutney and Grasso each were jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $25,000 unsecured bail.