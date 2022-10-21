Driver charged, accused of driving drunk in fatal crash on I-390 in Henrietta

A 22-year-old Fairport woman is facing numerous charges following the early morning crash on Interstate 390 that killed her passenger, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

The one-car crash occurred around 12:40 a.m., when Jessica J. Cafarelli drove off the northbound lane of the highway, near the New York state Thruway, causing the vehicle to overturn several times, said sheriff's spokesman Deputy Brendan Hurley. Gianna L. Chapman, 22, of Parma - one of two passengers in the vehicle - died at the scene from injuries suffered as a result of the crash, he said. Cafarelli and the second passenger suffered minor injuries, he said.

Lt. Brian Unterborn said it appeared that" alcohol was a contributing factor" in the crash.

Cafarelli was charged with second-degree manslaughter and second-degree vehicular manslaughter, both felonies, and driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor. She was arraigned on Friday in Henrietta Town Court and was remanded to the Monroe County Jail in lieu of $15,000 cash, $75,000 bond or $200,000 partially secured bond.

A portion of the northbound lanes of 390 were closed for about five hours early Friday, but reopened before 6 a.m.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Gianna Chapman killed in I-390 crash, Jessica Cafarelli charged