Crash on I-85 in north Charlotte sends one person to hospital, MEDIC says

One person was sent to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash in north Charlotte on Wednesday morning, according to MEDIC.

ALSO READ: Multi-vehicle crash in north Charlotte shuts down I-85S near Statesville Ave

The crash happened just after 8:30 a.m. on I-85 Northbound near Beatties Ford Road.

At the scene, paramedics were helped by the Charlotte Fire Department, which helped free a trapped person from the crash.

MEDIC took one person to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT), three of the four lanes were closed as crews worked to clear the scene.

Channel 9 has reached out to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol for more information about the cause of the crash and those involved.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: 4 Garinger High School students hurt in serious crash in east Charlotte)







