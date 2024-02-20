A crash between motorcycle and farm tractor leaves one person dead in Little River

One person is dead after a motorcycle hit a tractor in Little River on Monday evening, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Nick Pye.

Around 7 p.m., a person was driving a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle east on Old Sanders Road when the driver hit a parked tractor, according to the report. The tractor did not have anyone inside the vehicle. The motorcycle driver died from their injuries.

The identity of the person killed has not been released at time of publication.

Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the crash and the South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.