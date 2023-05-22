Crash between University Place police car, SUV leaves 3 hurt

A University Place Police Department vehicle collided with an SUV leaving three people injured Monday morning, according to the Tacoma News Tribune.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department reports deputies suspect the SUV driver ran a red light near Bridgeport Way West and Cirque Drive.

Two deputies and the SUV driver, a 37-year-old man, are being treated for injuries. The police injuries are not life-threatening, Pierce County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Sergeant Darren Moss said the extent of the injuries to the SUV driver is unknown.

Moss said the deputies were driving south on Bridgeport Way to respond to a motor vehicle theft. He said they were driving at normal speeds, and their emergency lights were not on.

The SUV driver was going west on Cirque Drive, and Moss said deputies believed he was traveling at a high rate of speed.

Moss said the patrol car hit the front of the SUV, and the impact sent the vehicle over a curb and into a tree, which fell on a parked car.

Deputies radioed that they’d been in a collision and noticed the other driver outside his car.

An investigation has begun, and the Sheriff’s Department has not yet determined who is at fault in the wreck.