Crash blocks northbound lanes of SR 3 at Finn Hill

KIRO 7 News Staff

Washington State Patrol is at the scene of a “wrong way two car collision” on State Route 3 at Finn Hill.

Some people involved were slightly hurt.

The Northbound lane is blocked as of 5:45 p.m.

Officials are asking drivers to avoid the crash and use alternate routes.

A tow truck is on the way to clear the crash.

