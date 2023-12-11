Crash blocks northbound lanes of SR 3 at Finn Hill

Washington State Patrol is at the scene of a “wrong way two car collision” on State Route 3 at Finn Hill.

Some people involved were slightly hurt.

The Northbound lane is blocked as of 5:45 p.m.

Officials are asking drivers to avoid the crash and use alternate routes.

A tow truck is on the way to clear the crash.

#KitsaCounty: NB SR 3 at Finn Hill is fully blocked for a minor injury 2 car wrong way collision. Please use alternate routes. Tow trucks are enroute. — Trooper Katherine Weatherwax (@wspd8pio) December 11, 2023