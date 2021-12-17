Crash brings assault charges

Dec. 16—MANKATO — A Mankato man is charged with assault after allegedly intentionally crashing into a vehicle occupied by two women and two children.

Quantral Marquis Davis, 27, was upset with one of the occupants of the vehicle and had previously threatened to run her off the road, according to a court complaint.

Davis reportedly took the woman's vehicle and drove next to another vehicle the woman was in on Dec. 5 in Mankato. He reportedly put his hand in a pocket and made it resemble a gun.

On Heron Drive he allegedly side-swiped the other vehicle. Both vehicles were significantly damaged.

Davis was charged with four felony counts of assault with a dangerous weapon Wednesday in Blue Earth County District Court.

A vehicle can legally be considered a dangerous weapon, and assault charges can be filed even when there was no injury.