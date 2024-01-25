Crash causes backup on I-81 South in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Morning commuters traveling on I-81 South can expect delays due to a tractor-trailer crash in Pulaski County.

The Virginia Department of Transportation says the crash occurred at mile marker 98, near the Dublin exit on Jan. 25

As a result, the south left shoulder and left lane are closed.

WFXR News will update this story as details are released.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.