Crash causes Friday morning closure of Grand Avenue near Bethany Home Road
A multi-car crash caused a Friday morning closure of westbound Grand Avenue near Bethany Home Road.
The largest lender in the US earned $49 billion in 2023, the most ever in the history of American banking
JPMorgan distanced itself from all rivals in 2023 with what is expected to be its biggest annual profit ever. It will be challenged to top that in 2024.
Nvidia is taking AI on the road at CES 2024.
Brittany Watts, an Ohio grand jury has declined to indict Brittany Watts, a Warren, Ohio resident after she was charged with felony abuse of a corpse after miscarrying her 21-week-old fetus.
There’s no relief in sight for U.S. car owners who’ve faced soaring costs of maintaining a vehicle in the past two years.
It's been nearly a year since an alleged drunken crash killed Georgia player Devin Willock and employee Chandler LeCroy.
Looking for a super-affordable, waterproof car trash can? Look no further. This Femuar car trash can is more than half-off right now, just $6.99.
The short-track series began in 2021 and was televised on ESPN in 2023.
The Detroit Auto Show moved to June. Then it didn't. Then it moved to September. And now it's moving back to January? Here's the latest.
Hyundai teases NPX1 concept for Tokyo Auto Salon, looks like the Ioniq 5 eN1 Cup Car talked about in December for a one-make race series starting in 2024.
Say goodbye to mobile messes with this clever multitasker.
The Frontier 48-Inch Heavy-Duty Workbench, currently available at Walmart for just $149, is a game-changer for any garage or basement
Hertz is selling off a third of its electric vehicle fleet, which is predominantly made up of Teslas, and will buy gas cars with some of the money it makes from the sales. The company cited lower demand for EVs and higher-than-expected repair costs as reasons for the decision. Hertz told shareholders that it believes it will be able to make up that loss in the coming years.
The biggest news stories this morning: The gadgets from CES 2024 that you can buy right now, ‘Teach’ your dog to ‘play’ this ‘piano’, What to expect from Samsung Unpacked 2024.
Microsoft briefly overtook Apple as the world's most valuable company on Thursday.
The 2024 Toyota bZ4X gets better cold-weather charging thanks to a heat exchanger, and feature upgrades like a better charging screen and power liftgate.
Our 2024 mega photo gallery for CES where we show you all the automotive reveals from the Las Vegas tech show.
A lot of this energy is output as heat, which needs to be cooled back down in data centers. The company's unique home heater uses recycled data center chips to generate heat, making it a smart, eco-friendly solution for modern homes.
Historically, vacation rental companies have managed homes for homeowners. Overmoon is a three-year-old vacation rental startup with a different model that essentially cuts out the middle man. Rather than serving as a marketplace to team up travelers with vacation rental property owners, the company actually owns the homes and as such, has more control over the quality and maintenance of the properties.
EVs captured about 7.6% of the new-car market in 2023, and the Tesla Model Y led the pack with 394,497 units sold.