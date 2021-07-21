Deadly crash and vehicle fire to block busy Lexington road for hours, officials say

A busy road in Lexington was closed Wednesday afternoon following a deadly crash, county officials said.

The 2000 block of South Lake Drive, near the intersection with Platt Springs Road, is expected to be blocked for hours following the wreck, Lexington County officials said at about 12:30 p.m. That’s an area densely packed with retail businesses and restaurants.

One person was killed in the single-vehicle collision, Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher told The State.

The vehicle crashed into a tree and caught on fire, Fisher said.

Information if any other people were hurt in the wreck was not available.

Entrapment in the vehicle was involved, county officials said. Lexington County Fire Service, EMS and the sheriff’s department are on the scene, along with South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers. Highway Patrol was called about the crash at about 12:15 p.m., Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell told The State.

There was no word on what caused the crash.

Traffic in the area will be diverted for the next 2-3 hours, according to county officials.

It’s not known if the road will be reopened in time for the evening commute, but drivers should try to find alternative routes and avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.