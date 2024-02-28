Crash causes road closure in Bloomfield

The area of Liberty Avenue and Baum Boulevard in Bloomfield are shut down due to a crash.

It happened around 4:40 a.m. A 911 dispatcher would only confirm police and EMS activity, but a Channel 11 photographer at the scene saw a car that appeared to be heavily damaged.

A metal pole is down in the area and the traffic light at the intersection is not working.

We’ve been told crews are waiting for the power company to come out, as they cannot move the car until they’re sure the power is turned off.

