Crash causes traffic delays on I-90

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Two lanes are blocked on Interstate 90 West after a crash Monday afternoon.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, two lanes are blocked on I-90 West at West 140th Street and Bunts Road due to a crash that happened around 12:40 p.m.

No further details are available at this time.

