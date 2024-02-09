Crash causing delays on Highway 22 in Salem at Interstate 5 interchange

A crash is causing delays on Highway 22 west of the Interstate 5 interchange in Salem.

A fatal hit-and-run is causing delays on Highway 22 west of the Interstate 5 interchange in Salem, according to Salem Police and the Oregon Department of Transportation.

ODOT said westbound lanes are blocked. Traffic is being diverted to an eastbound lane, the agency said.

Police said Mission Street is closed between Hawthorne Avenue and the I-5 interchange.

ODOT said to expect delays in both directions and is asking drivers to use an alternative route or delay travel.

This story will be updated.

