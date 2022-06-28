Crash-causing driving focus of today's enforcement detail

Jun. 28—A joint traffic enforcement detail in high-crash and heavy traffic areas around Montgomery County will focus on crash-causing behavior, such as reckless driving, impaired driving, speeding and seat belt violations.

The detail is between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. today on areas along Interstate 75, U.S. 35 and state Routes 4 and 49, the Ohio State Highway Patrol's Dayton Post announced Monday afternoon.

The Dayton Police Department, Huber Heights Police Division, Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, Moraine Police Division, Riverside Police Department, Trotwood Police Department and the Vandalia Division of Police also will participate in the traffic enforcement detail aimed at reducing fatal and injury crashes and educating motorists.