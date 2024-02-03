Crash in Clay County ends fatal

Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that at 8 a.m. February 3, an SUV was found crashed into a ditch.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the SUv was traveling west on Warner Road when, for reasons still unknown at this time, the SUV swerved off the road and got stuck in the ditch.

A passing motorist stopped to assist the SUV and discovered the driver was not responsive.

Fire rescue responded and pronounced the driver, a 53-year-old man, deceased on scene

