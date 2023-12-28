With a three mile stretch of I-65 South down to one lane Thursday morning, people traveling through Autauga County were being asked to be cautious.

State troopers were helping the Alabama Department of Transportation with a vehicle recovery and guardrail repairs on the right southbound lane of I-65, following a Christmas Day crash.

The right lane was closed from mile markers 198 to 195. Troopers reported Thursday that the lane will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

Montgomery Advertiser reporter Shannon Heupel can be contacted at sheupel@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Crash cleanup closes one lane along I-65 South in Autauga County