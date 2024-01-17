Crash closes I-78 in Berks County

Jan. 17—Five projects in Berks County have been awarded a total of $825,000 in funding from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.

The money for the projects is generated by Act 13 of 2012, which established the Marcellus Legacy Fund to distribute unconventional gas well impact fees to counties, municipalities and state agencies.

Initiatives eligible for Act 13 grant funding include flood mitigation projects; the rehabilitation of recreational trails and parks; the restoration of watersheds; and the strengthening of Pennsylvania's agriculture and tourism industries.

The following projects were selected for funding:

—Wyomissing: $250,000 for improvements at Berkshire Heights Playground.

—Hamburg: $250,000 for the rehabilitation of the Hamburg Community Pool.

—Berks Nature: $125,000 for the extension of the Angelica Creek Trail.

—Wyomissing: $125,000 for the Lincoln and Brandywine flood mitigation project.

—Sinking Spring: $75,000 for improvements to Sinking Spring Community Park.

State Sen. Judy Schwank and state Rep. Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz said in a joint press release that they are happy to see local projects included in this latest round of funding.

"We are fortunate to live in a county that's home to many excellent parks, trails and outdoor spaces for us to enjoy," Schwank said. "Understanding that these green spaces require upkeep and improvements to properly and safely serve residents, it is crucial for the state to provide support through grant funding.

The Ruscombmanor Township Democrat said she appreciates the entities that put together strong applications and applauds their hard work in keeping Berks beautiful.

Cepeda-Freytiz said it's rewarding to see the area receive the funding it deserves.

"We've worked diligently and partnered with our local municipalities to better advocate for their needs and assist them in securing the state resources necessary for meaningful projects," the Reading Democrat said.

State Rep. Jamie Barton said in a press release that he's pleased to see Hamburg on the list of recipients.

"Thousands of people use Hamburg's community pool to cool off in the hot summer months," the Schuylkill County Republican said. "In addition to serving the people of Hamburg, Etchberger Memorial Park has access to the Schuylkill River Trail and the Appalachian Trail, making it a prime stop for outdoor enthusiasts."