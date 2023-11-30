Crash closes I-90 westbound in Concord Township; chocolate spills onto road

Nov. 30—A crash involving two semi trucks on I-90 westbound in Concord Township shut down both lanes of the highway.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Bridget Matt, troopers from the OHSP Chardon Post are currently investigating a non-injury crash involving two commercial tractor trailers that occurred at 6:08 a.m. Nov. 30 on Interstate 90 westbound near milepost 200 in Concord Township.

There were no injuries reported.

According to Matt, one of the commercial trucks was hauling chocolate and caramel, which spilled onto the roadway. Concord Fire Department is on scene assisting with clean up of the debris.

The left lane of I-90 west was re-opened at approximately 8 a.m.

The crash remains under investigation.