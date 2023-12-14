Crash Closes Southbound I-5 Lanes Near Del Mar

TechCrunch

Earlier this fall, Spotify was found to be developing a new feature that would allow its streaming app users to create playlists using AI technology and prompts. Now, that "AI playlists" feature has been spotted in the wild, as part of a test that to see how users will respond to AI-driven playlist creation. The company confirmed the test to TechCrunch, but didn't share further details about the technology and how it works, nor did it commit to a launch timeframe.