Crash closes Turnpike for second time Saturday in Palm Beach County

A multi-vehicle crash shut down Florida’s Turnpike in central Palm Beach County Saturday afternoon, in the second major accident of the day to block that segment of the roadway during the holiday weekend.

One injured person was flown to the hospital by helicopter, and two other victims were transported on the ground. There was no immediate word on victims’ names or conditions.

The crash, which happened on the northbound side between Okeechobee Boulevard and the Beeline Highway, was reported at about 12:45 p.m. It happened around mile marker 104 when a heavy-duty pickup truck that was hauling three other vehicles collided with a car, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. Several other cars sustained minimal damage.

The Turnpike, which had been shut down in both directions, is currently open.

Earlier Saturday, a truck hauling scrap metal crashed on the Beeline Highway’s overpass of the Turnpike, leading authorities to shut down northbound lanes to rescue the driver from a cab suspended over the Turnpike.