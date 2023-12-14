Crash closes all westbound lanes in Socorro Rd. at Moon

Luisa Barrios

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A crash has closed all westbound lanes between S. Moon Road and Apodaca Road in Socorro Wednesday evening, Dec. 13, according to TxDOT.

TxDOT is advising motorists to use an alternate route.

KTSM is working to gather more information and update this developing story.

