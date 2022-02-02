Crash into Clovis house a possible DUI, police say. Store employees had called to report him

A man who police said may have been under the influence of drugs crashed a car into a home occupied by multiple people in Clovis on Wednesday, police said.

Employees at a market near Barstow and Villa avenues called police about noon to report a man acting strangely and that they had asked him to leave, according to Sgt. Jim Koch.

Officers arrived to the market and saw the man driving away erratically headed west on Barstow. Officers were not chasing the man, Koch said, but watched as he swerved and hit a home at Barstow and Pierce Drive.

No one inside nor the driver reported injuries, police said.

Officers were immediately on scene and arrested the man as he tried to run, Koch said. The man, whose name was not immediately available, was taken to a hospital and would be arrested upon release on suspicion of being under the influence of an illegal substance, police said.

Another car struck a building

About an hour earlier in the day, a driver crashed into a Caesers Pizza at Shields and Cedar avenues in Fresno.

The man in that crash was not hurt and struck the building due to operator error, Sgt. Felipe Uribe said.