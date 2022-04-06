Crash Damages Stone Wall Surrounding Historic Cemetery: CT News
There was plenty of news across Connecticut on Tuesday. If you missed any of it on your local Patch, here's a roundup of some of the most-read stories.
Car Hits, Damages Stone Wall Surrounding Historic Cemetery: PD
Police have confirmed a vehicle struck and damaged a stone wall surrounding a historic cemetery dating back to the 1700s.>>>Read More.
Men Charged Following Bias Attack On Student: PD
Third-degree assault and intimidation based on bigotry or bias were among the charges for crimes against a student, according to police.>>>Read More.
Worker Injured In Industrial Accident
A worker at an industrial plant suffered "non life-threatening" injuries in an accident, officials said.>>>Read More.
Boy Scouts Reject Bid To Preserve Property
The Boy Scouts council has rejected an offer from a nonprofit group to preserve its 252-acre Deer Lake property.>>>Read More.
Man Tampered With UI Transformer, $10K In Damage Reported: PD
The UI employee reported that the man caused $10,000 worth of damage to the transformer, police said.>>>Read More.
Little Man On A Mission: Connor Vece, 8, Holds Pet, People Food Drive
During the pandemic, the boy wondered if pets at the Animal Shelter had enough food, and so began his now two year-long effort.>>>Read More.
Car Crash At Gas Pumps Leads To Fire, Driver Arrested: Report
A car crash at a gas station over the weekend led to a fire.>>>Read More.
Other top stories:
Thunderstorms, Several Days Of Rain Upcoming In Gloomy CT Weather Forecast
