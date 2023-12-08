Crash with downed pole closes Route 17 at Saddle River

A crash with a downed utility pole closed Route 17 in both directions Friday morning near Saddle River, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation.

The crash was reported shortly before 5 a.m. near Allendale Avenue.

Upper Saddle River police advised drives to "follow posted detours and plan accordingly."

No additional information was immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Route 17 crash near Saddle River NJ closes lanes Friday