After crash, driver stabs, chokes other motorists on North Texas highway, police say

Domingo Ramirez Jr.
·1 min read

A Flower Mound man is accused of stabbing two people and choking another after he was involved in a multi-vehicle traffic crash on Interstate 35E in Carrollton, Carrollton police said Friday.

The assaulted victims were treated at three different North Texas hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.

A fourth person was injured in the initial crash, but he also was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Carrollton police identified the suspect as Dillon Stoffregen, 26, of Flower Mound.

Stoffregen was injured during the assault and was taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas. He was released after being treated and taken to the Dallas County Jail.

He faces three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the attack.

The incident occurred about 5 p.m. Thursday in the express lanes of the highway after several cars were involved in an accident.

Stoffregen got out of his damaged vehicle and got into an argument with other drivers in the crash as well as a passerby who stopped to intervene, police said. During the argument, Stoffregen is accused attacking three people.

Carrollton detectives are asking for anyone who recorded either the crash or the assaults to contact police at 972-466-3333 or CrimeTips@CityofCarrollton.com

