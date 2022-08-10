Crash, fiery blaze caught on camera as plane crashes and hits truck on California highway
No one was injured after a small airplane crashed into a truck on a California highway.
Two people were on board the plane, and neither were injured, California Highway Patrol officials reported.
A single-engine airplane crashed into a pickup truck on the 91 Freeway in Corona and then burst into flames, authorities said.
Authorities say five people walked away without serious injuries after a plane experiencing engine failure crash landed into a truck in California, bursting into flames.
