Speeding car goes off the road in Florida Keys and kills 13-year-old girl, police say

A 13-year-old girl died Thursday after the vehicle she was riding in crashed while traveling at a “high rate of speed” off U.S. 1 in the Lower Keys, police said.

Two others in the car were taken to hospitals, police said.

At about 6:15 p.m. on Old State Road 4A near mile marker 17 on Sugarloaf Key, a 2006 Cadillac CTS was headed west approaching 15620 Old State Road 4A when it veered into the eastbound lane, according to the Florida Highway Patrol’s crash report.

The Cadillac left the road on the east shoulder and went down an embankment.

It overturned and ended up in a muddy area.

The girl, who was in the front passenger seat, was taken to Mariners Hospital in Tavernier and then airlifted to Nicklaus Children’s Hospital near South Miami.

She died at 9:20 p.m., the highway patrol said.

An 18-year-old man was airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center in critical condition, police said, and a 23-year-old woman was taken to Lower Keys Medical Center on Stock Island with minor injuries.

“We’re investigating to determine who the driver is,” said FHP Lt. Kathleen McKinney.

FHP wouldn’t release names or hometowns of the crash victims but McKinney said they are Keys residents.

“This is an active investigation,” said McKinney in an email. “Charges are pending identification of the driver.”

Key West police brought their K-9 unit to search for anyone else who may have been in the car. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

“Our drone unit assisted FHP in searching for victims in the crash,” said Adam Linhardt, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

No other occupants were found, McKinney said.