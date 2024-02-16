Crash on George Washington Bridge causing major delays

Traffic on the Cross Bronx Expressway and the George Washington Bridge is at a standstill due to a crash during the early morning commute Friday.

The eastbound lanes are shut down beyond Jerome Avenue, with police redirecting all vehicles off the expressway.

According to the New Jersey Department of Transportation, the left lane is blocked with long delays. The DOT reported delays of over an hour eastbound on the upper level.

Check back for more on this developing story.

